Dangerous goods found at PolyU

The Fire Services Department today joined the Police safety team to enter Polytechnic University and found a large quantity of dangerous chemicals inside the campus.

Addressing the media tonight, Fire Services Department Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Licensing & Certification) Wong Chun-yip said a team comprising 53 fire services personnel was deployed to the campus to conduct a fire safety assessment on the dangerous chemicals.

As at 9pm, the officers had inspected the podium, laboratories, dangerous goods stores and most of the campus buildings.

“During our inspections, we found a large quantity of dangerous chemicals, including a large amount of petrol bombs, liquefied petroleum gas cartridges, over 550 litres of flammable liquids, 20 litres of corrosive fluids and 80 litres of toxic substances on the campus.

“Apart from these, we have found that the laboratory of the university had been broken into and vandalised.”

As regards the dangerous goods stores, a total of 15 fire extinguishers placed outside the stores were missing, but all 27 dangerous goods stores remained locked and nothing was damaged.

The officers also found that some of the fire service installations in other parts of the campus were damaged.

Immediate action was taken to minimise the fire safety risk, Mr Wong said.

“To safeguard public safety, we have taken various measures to minimise the fire safety risk on the campus, such as covering exposed dangerous goods to avoid volatilisation, cordoning off areas where dangerous goods were found and removing bricks that are likely to fall down from boundary walls.

“Our assessment suggests that there is no imminent danger on the campus.”

Mr Wong also said they detected a petrol smell emanating from a basement carpark this afternoon.

“After investigation, the smell was found (to be) coming from damaged fuel tanks of private cars. The hazmat team stopped the leakage and set up a blower for improving ventilation.”

He added today’s inspection mainly focused on high risk areas, and that they will continue inspecting other areas tomorrow.