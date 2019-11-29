Gov’t rejects online article

The Government has rejected claims made by Dr Darren Mann in his online article in The Lancet on November 21 entitled "International humanitarian norms are violated in Hong Kong".

In a statement issued today, the Government said by the time Dr Mann arrived at Polytechnic University on November 17, violent protests and riots had been taking place and escalating at the campus, in surrounding areas and elsewhere in Hong Kong.

The Government's approach, including that of Police and other emergency services, was to resolve the standoff at the university peacefully and flexibly.

The statement said context is needed in this case. Rioters and radical protesters had seized control of the campus and areas near it. They set fire to the footbridge and the toll booths. They bombarded police officers with petrol bombs, rocks and metal objects fired from high-tension catapults capable of killing.

Extensive damage was done to the campus and dangerous chemicals were stolen from laboratories. Hundreds, if not thousands, of petrol bombs were being stored and manufactured on campus. In addition, the threat posed to the general public by the smuggling out of petrol bombs and dangerous chemicals capable of making bombs needed to be contained.

The situation was extremely dangerous and volatile and a serious threat to public safety and human life.

Throughout the incident, rioters and others inside - including members of the media and first aid providers - were repeatedly asked and given opportunities to leave the campus peacefully. A mass exodus occurred on the evening of November 17, during which all those leaving were detained.

The statement noted it has been a common tactic of rioters to disguise themselves as first aid workers or media representatives to escape detection and arrest. Owing to the large numbers leaving the campus and the ongoing chaotic situation, Police did detain people claiming to be first aid workers and media representatives to confirm their identities and credentials.

Those who could prove their bona fides were released. Those who could not were arrested. Those arrested included 12 who claimed to be first aid workers who did not have first aid qualifications and did not work for any medical institution, and seven who claimed to be media workers but could not produce any solid proof.

Dr Mann's own account acknowledges that Police did suggest that ambulance crews could attend the scene, but this offer was rejected by protesters for fear of being arrested.

On the morning of November 18, Police started to make arrangements for Hong Kong Red Cross (HKRC) volunteers to enter the campus. The volunteers arrived at 2pm to provide first aid to the injured. Contrary to Dr Mann's claim, they were not delayed in their work, nor given a time limit. This was confirmed by the HKRC on November 22 through its official statement.

Police also arranged for ambulances and other groups including Médecins Sans Frontières volunteers to provide medical or first aid services at or in the vicinity of the campus.

Meanwhile, the Hospital Authority closely monitored the situation to ensure that Accident & Emergency Departments (AEDs) in public hospitals were ready to provide medical services when needed. Around 80 injured people from the campus were received by various AEDs on the morning of November 19.

At noon that day, the authority sent an emergency medical team to the site and eventually arranged for the transfer of about 200 injured people to 12 public hospitals for treatment. Most were in a stable condition.

The Government stressed that, throughout the entire incident, its leadership and emergency services departments, in co-operation with a wide range of others including university staff, secondary school principals, community and religious leaders as well as social workers, have appealed to the protesters and the injured to leave the campus peacefully and to seek medical care as necessary.

The well-being and safety of the injured has been a top priority of the Government from the time the standoff started, it added.