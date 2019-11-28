650 traffic lights resume operation

An electronic audible traffic signal installed for the visually impaired was also damaged.

The Transport Department today said about 650 sets of traffic lights have resumed normal operation after months of continual repair works.

The department noted about 730 sets of traffic lights in various districts have been damaged to varying degrees since June.

It said the damage to the traffic lights in October and November was more serious than in the past.

A number of controllers and components were damaged or even burnt, and the repair progress has been affected due to cables having to be replaced.

As at 4pm today, about 80 sets of traffic lights were still under urgent repair.

Relevant departments are working closely and will strive to complete the repair of about 40% of the traffic lights currently out of order within the next week, including those at major road junctions in Yau Tsim Mong, Sham Shui Po and Yuen Long.

The department will implement temporary traffic arrangements on the affected road sections depending on the situation and actual traffic conditions.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to be patient and pay attention to road safety when passing through the affected junctions.

The department again appeals to members of the public to stop damaging traffic lights and other road facilities.