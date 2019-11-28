Edward Yau meets Thai Deputy PM

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today continued his visit to Bangkok by meeting Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and addressing a seminar attended by about 300 business leaders.

At the meeting with Mr Somkid, Mr Yau said the longstanding and close relationship between Hong Kong and Thailand is set to scale new heights if both sides could leverage the opportunities of the Belt & Road Initiative, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Thailand's national development plans.

Stressing that Hong Kong treasures Thailand as a valuable trading partner on its own and as an Association of Southeast Asian Nations member state, he said ties between the two places will surely continue to expand and excel on all fronts with the opening of the new Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Bangkok in February.

Mr Yau also attended a business seminar and networking luncheon jointly organised by the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Invest Hong Kong in which he highlighted the city's unparalleled advantages as an international financial centre with a rich pool of professionals.

He said the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement liberalises not only trade in goods, but also trade in services, investment, and economic and technical co-operation, offering great opportunities for companies in Hong Kong, including Thai companies that are based in the city to enjoy access to the world's biggest emerging market.

Mr Yau added that Hong Kong is particularly keen to assist its enterprises and professionals in reaching out to new markets and exploring investment opportunities, and its enterprises and professionals stand ready to share their experiences and partner with Thai companies to capture the new possibilities and opportunities.

Noting that the parts relating to Thailand in the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Agreement between Hong Kong and ASEAN have come into force, the commerce secretary said the agreements are important in a time of huge economic uncertainties for providing the much needed certainty to businesses and supporting further economic collaboration between Hong Kong and Thailand.

Mr Yau was briefed by Thailand Board of Investment representatives on business opportunities in Thailand and the Eastern Economic Corridor, a developing economic region which plays a key role in the country's economy.

He also met representatives of several companies in Thailand and attended a dinner hosted by Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand Lyu Jian.