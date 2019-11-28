HK wins ID awards

Immigration Department Assistant Director Chan Tin-chee (right) receives the Regional Identity Document Awards on the department’s behalf in Yokohama, Japan.

The new Hong Kong Smart Identity Card and the Next Generation Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Electronic Passport (e-Passport) have won Regional Identity Document of the Year 2019 of the High Security Printing Asia awards for the Best New ID card and the Best New e-Passport.

The awards promote the best in security printing, system infrastructure and implementation of a government passport, identity or other security card scheme.

The Immigration Department was commended for its excellence and distinguished achievement in developing the new smart ID card and the new e-Passport.

The department introduced the new smart ID card last November and the e-Passport this May.

The two identity documents are produced under strict controls with state-of-the-art security features and sophisticated designs incorporated to safeguard personal data privacy and better deter forgeries, providing the public and international communities with greater confidence.

The awards were presented during a ceremony on November 26 in Yokohama, Japan.

The department said it will continue to strive for excellence and make use of technological advancements to issue higher quality personal documentation and deliver better public services to Hong Kong residents.