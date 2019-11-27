Sovereign bond plan welcomed

The Government today welcomed the Ministry of Finance's issuance of US dollar sovereign bonds totalling US$6 billion in Hong Kong.

US$1.5 billion of the bonds will be issued with a three-year tenor, US$2 billion with a five-year tenor, US$2 billion with a 10-year tenor and the remaining US$0.5 billion with a 20-year tenor.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan noted this is the third issuance of US dollar sovereign bonds in the city.

“This demonstrates clearly the Central Government's support in reinforcing Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre, and is conducive to the development of the bond market in Hong Kong."