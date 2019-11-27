West Kowloon site sold

The tender for a West Kowloon site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $42.23 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

Kowloon Inland Lot No. 11262 at the junction of Lin Cheung Road and Austin Road West was awarded to Century Opal Limited and Max Century (HK) Limited, subsidiaries of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

It has a site area of 59,746 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes.

The minimum and the maximum gross floor areas are 176,400 sq m and 294,000 sq m.