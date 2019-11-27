Edward Yau visits Bangkok

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and a delegation of business professionals and startup representatives today began their visit to Thailand.

Upon arriving in Bangkok following a two-day visit to Malaysia, Mr Yau and the delegation met Thai Deputy Minister of Commerce Weerasak Wangsupakitkosol to learn about the country’s latest economic developments.

The commerce secretary promoted the unique advantages Hong Kong can offer as an ideal partner for Thai businesses.

Noting that the Belt & Road Initiative offers ample opportunities for mutual co-operation and collaboration, Mr Yau said Hong Kong has played a pivotal role in the initiative.

Riding on the various advantages as an international financial centre and the rich pool of professionals operating under international standards and practices, Hong Kong is best placed to be the platform for providing the whole spectrum of professional services as well as in facilitating capital flows and project financing, he added.

He also pointed out that Thailand was Hong Kong's third largest trading partner in merchandise trade among all Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states last year, with the total value of merchandise trade amounting to US$19.5 billion.

Mr Yau and the delegation also attended a briefing jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand and a professional services firm on the country's infrastructure market opportunities and startup scene.

He then attended a business networking dinner with the Hong Kong business community in Thailand.