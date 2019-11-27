Joshua Law visits TID

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today visited the Trade & Industry Department to learn more about its work.

Mr Law met Director-General of Trade & Industry Salina Yan and the directorate staff to get an update on the department's work in facilitating and supporting the development of trade and industry, enhancing relations with trading partners and supporting Hong Kong enterprises.

He then visited the Systems Division, which processes applications for the Certificate of Hong Kong Origin - Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement. Mr Law said he was pleased that the department has been issuing the electronic version of the certificate since 2016.

At the Europe Division, he was briefed on the department's work in expanding Hong Kong's network of free trade and investment agreements.

Mr Law also toured the Support & Consultation Centre for Small & Medium Enterprises to better understand the work of frontline staff, including the provision of business information and advisory services, and the enhancements to funding schemes to better support Hong Kong enterprises.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Law met staff representatives of various grades. He encouraged them to continue to help Hong Kong enterprises diversify into other markets and promote the city’s economic development.