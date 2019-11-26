Edward Yau boosts ties in Malaysia

Mr Yau (second left) and the delegates visit the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau speaks at the business seminar in Kuala Lumpur.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau attended a business seminar and networking luncheon in Kuala Lumpur today.

Jointly organised by the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the event was attended by more than 300 local business leaders.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yau encouraged Malaysian enterprises to leverage Hong Kong's various advantages and partner with the city's enterprises and professional services sector to jointly explore the wealth of opportunities under the Belt & Road Initiative.

On the social disruption that Hong Kong is facing, Mr Yau stressed that the city's fundamental setup, including its core strengths, has not undergone any changes.

Hong Kong is still a free, open and dynamic city, and its economic and financial systems remain intact and healthy, he added.

Mr Yau is leading a delegation comprising business people, professionals and startup representatives on a visit to Malaysia. They met representatives of the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park to learn about the park's latest developments.

The commerce chief also toured Cyberjaya, Malaysia's technology hub near Kuala Lumpur, and met Deputy Minister of International Trade & Industry of Malaysia Ong Kian Ming to introduce Hong Kong’s latest developments as well as to learn about the country's investment and trade policies.

Mr Yau will travel to Thailand for the second leg of his visit programme tomorrow.