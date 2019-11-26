Cross-Harbour Tunnel to reopen

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Cross-Harbour Tunnel is scheduled to reopen at 5am tomorrow.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the announcement at a press conference today, following the tunnel’s two-week closure due to protesters’ violence.

He said all four lanes of the tunnel as well as toll booths are expected to resume operation.

“Our plan is to reopen the tunnel at 5 o’clock in the morning tomorrow. So, we expect traffic to build up in the course of the day.

“We call on motorists to exercise self-restraint and particularly try to be patient. We do not expect any worsening in traffic conditions, because the Hung Hom (Cross-Harbour) Tunnel used to be a pretty smooth tunnel. But still, because after a fortnight’s time, things may change a little bit. So, we are monitoring the situation closely.”

He noted that the force would also monitor the situation tomorrow.

"Police will keep an eye on the tunnel after it is reopened. Police have already made an assessment and considered it is safe to reopen it tomorrow morning. So we have made a comprehensive assessment on the ground.”

To further assist commuters, the free ferry services between Hung Hom/Kowloon City and Wan Chai provided by the Government during the tunnel closure, will continue through Friday night.