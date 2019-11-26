Art museum reopening set

The Museum of Art will be reopened to the public on November 30 after major expansion and renovation.

A total of 11 exhibitions will be held upon the museum's reopening.

They include a series of collection displays representing the cultural legacy in the museum's holdings, namely Ordinary to Extraordinary: Stories of the Museum, From Dung Basket to Dining Cart: 100th Anniversary of the Birth of Wu Guanzhong, A Pleasure Shared: Selected Works from the Chih Lo Lou Collection, The Wisdom of Emptiness: Selected Works from the Xubaizhai Collection, Lost & Found: Guardians of the Chater Collection and The Best of Both Worlds: Acquisition & Donation of Chinese Antiquities.

Another exhibit series on Hong Kong art, namely Classics Remix: The Hong Kong Viewpoint, Hong Kong Experience‧Hong Kong Experiment, The Breath of Landscape & Rediscovering Landscape, will display the lineage of local art.

An international blockbuster exhibition, A Sense of Place: from Turner to Hockney will also be ready for public appreciation.

The museum has been closed since August 2015 for a renovation project to increase exhibition space and upgrade facilities.

After expansion, the total exhibition area has increased 40% from 7,000 sq m to 10,000 sq m.