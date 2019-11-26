Welfare chief tours carer’s cafe

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (third right) visits the Community Carer’s Cafe at the Sheung Shui Integrated Family Service Centre for a closer look at support services for carers.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today visited a community carer’s cafe to learn about its support services for carers.

Since 2018, the Social Welfare Department has been collaborating with the Hong Kong Federation of Women’s Centres in setting up such cafes in four Integrated Family Centres in Tai Po and North District to provide carers with activities and refreshments to help them relax, exchange experience and gain support.

Dr Law toured the cafe in Sheung Shui and was briefed on a carer training programme, which provides training on basic personal care for young children and the elderly and encourages participants to talk about their experience to relieve stress.

The cafe also arranges for volunteers to temporarily look after the carers’ children, seniors or the disabled. So far, the four cafes have been providing support to about 440 carers.

Dr Law pointed out that the Government will continue to enhance support for carers and that a study on carer policy has been launched.