Gov’t to reflect on voters’ views

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today said the Government will reflect on voters' views and strive to improve its future governance given the District Council Ordinary Election results.

Speaking to the media ahead of this morning’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam explained that while the nature of the poll is to elect District Council members, she believes many people used it to express their views.

"I do confess that this particular District Council election, unlike previous District Council elections, has a more political dimension to it.

“So, I said in my statement yesterday that we are aware of the large number of voters coming out to cast their vote, perhaps not only to select a preferred candidate to sit on the District Council, but also to express a view on many issues in society including, I would readily accept that, including deficiencies in governance, including unhappiness with the time taken to deal with the current unstable environment, and of course to end violence.

“We will seriously reflect on these views expressed to us and improve governance in the future of our work.”

Regarding the pro-establishment camp’s performance in the election, Mrs Lam noted the Government will work with its members in continuing to serve the people.