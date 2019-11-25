Edward Yau starts Malaysia visit

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau started a two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur today with a delegation comprising business people, professionals and startup representatives.

Mr Yau met Malaysian Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng and Deputy Minister of Transport Kamarudin Jaffar to learn about the country's latest financial policies and economic development as well as its future infrastructure developments.

He introduced to them Hong Kong's strengths on many fronts that could support Malaysian businesses in accessing the Mainland market and going global, as well as tapping into the opportunities of the Belt & Road Initiative, including the city's advantages as an international financial, trading and logistics hub with a global network and professional services.

Noting that Malaysia issued the world's first green Islamic bond in 2017, the commerce chief said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is actively pursuing work on various fronts to promote Hong Kong as a regional green financing hub, adding that room for further co-operation with Malaysia is huge.

He added that Malaysia is undergoing rapid development in transport infrastructure and noted that Hong Kong businesses and professional services with their rich experience and advantages in various strengths could make contributions to infrastructure projects.

Mr Yau concluded the first day of his visit by meeting Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia Bai Tian to update him on Hong Kong's latest developments.