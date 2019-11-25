Human resources commission meets

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today chaired the eighth meeting of the Human Resources Planning Commission, during which members were briefed on the existing measures to attract technology talent.

Members noted that enhanced measures were announced in the 2019 Policy Address to help pool together more technology talent.

They include extension of the applicable technology areas of the Technology Talent Admission Scheme from seven to 13 and expansion of the scope of the Researcher Programme and the Postdoctoral Hub to cover all technology companies conducting research and development activities in Hong Kong.

Looking ahead, the Government will continue to improve its existing measures as well as continuously upgrade Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem by stimulating growth areas and enhancing infrastructure to boost the city's attractiveness as a preferred place for technology talent to build their careers.

The Hong Kong Productivity Council briefed the commission on its support measures to help local enterprises and industries to undertake transformation through innovation and adoption of technology.

In addition, the Manpower Information Portal, a one-stop portal developed by the commission to provide consolidated human resources information to the public, has reached the final stage of preparation. It is set to be launched in early December.