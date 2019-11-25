DC election open and fair

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung today said the poll and count of the District Council Ordinary Election were conducted in an open, fair and honest manner.

Speaking to the media this morning, Mr Fung noted that 2.94 million people voted in the election, resulting in a cumulative turnout rate of 71.2%.

He said: “It’s the highest in number of voters as well as highest in voter turnout rate in District Council Ordinary Elections in Hong Kong ever.

“There have been unprecedented challenges to the preparation of the election due to recent events in Hong Kong.

“Notwithstanding that all concerned have worked steadfastly for the election and the poll and count have been conducted in an open, fair and honest manner in the main.”

He said a total of 7,460 complaints were received, with about 2,000 cases concerning voting arrangements, about 1,200 cases relating to election advertisements and around 500 on canvassing activities.

Mr Fung stressed that any complaint against the election result can be dealt with within the system by election petitions.

The commission will review the election arrangement and submit a report on it to the Chief Executive in three months, he added.