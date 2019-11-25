CE thanks public for voting

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Government respects the sixth District Council election results and expressed her gratitude for the public’s participation.

In a statement issued today, Mrs Lam pointed out that about 2.94 million registered electors cast their votes in yesterday’s election, representing a record high cumulative turnout rate of about 71.2%.

It shows that voters hoped to express their views through this election, she said.

She thanked all candidates for their participation despite the challenges, noting the election was conducted during difficult circumstances due to the social incidents of recent months.

She explained that District Councils are an important component of our political system.

Apart from reflecting views from the districts to the Government and contributing to their communities’ development, they also play a positive role in monitoring the provision of public services.

With the sixth-term District Councils assuming office on January 1, 2020, the Government will strengthen co-operation with the local ruling body to solve district problems which concern the public, she said.

She thanked outgoing District Council members, many of whom have served their districts for numerous years and made tremendous contributions to improving residents' lives.

In general, the election was held in a peaceful, safe and orderly manner, Mrs Lam stated.

After months of social unrest, she stressed that she firmly believes the vast majority of the public would share her wish for the peaceful, safe and orderly situation to continue.

She added that there are various interpretations related to the results, and that quite a few view it as reflection of people's dissatisfaction with the current situation and society's deep-seated problems.

Mrs Lam made it clear that the Government will humbly listen and seriously reflect on the public’s opinions.

She also thanked the Electoral Affairs Commission and more than 30,000 civil servants for enabling the election’s smooth operation.