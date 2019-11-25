2.94m vote in DC polls

A record 2.94 million electors cast their votes in the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election, representing a cumulative turnout rate of about 71.2%.

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung revealed the figures in the early hours today, after visiting the Kowloon Tong Government Primary School counting station with Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip.

Mr Fung noted that 6,540 complaints were received on the November 24 polling day, with the majority concerning voting arrangements.

Such complaints, totalling 1,875 cases, included long queueing and polling station locations.

“We have more constituencies this year and there are also sometimes difficulties in securing venues for polling stations which were used in the past. So I think that would be some inconvenience with some of the voters.

“But I hope voters will understand, because these are all objective matters which are beyond the control of the Electoral Affairs Commission and the Registration & Electoral Office.”

The second and the third complaint categories entailed election advertisements at 1,184 cases and canvassing activities at 505 cases.