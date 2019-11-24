Voter turnout breaks record

Voter turnout for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election has already surpassed the entire day’s figure for the 2015 election, Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung said.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Mr Fung said as of 4.30pm, more than 2.15 million electors cast their votes.

“As compared with 2015, the entire day’s voter turnout was 1.46 million.”

“So far, more people have voted and it is only reasonable to expect that the counting will take more time. So I ask everyone to be patient and wait for the result.”

Mr Fung also urged electors to cast their vote as soon as possible as late comers will not be allowed to enter polling stations.

“Apart from two polling stations where the opening was delayed for three minutes, as to which we will give three minutes more to the polling time, all the other polling stations will close at 10.30pm.

“But the rule has always been that if the voter has arrived at the polling station before the closing of the poll and he or she has been queuing up, then the elector has the right to cast his or her vote before the count will start.”