Strong early turnout for DC polls

Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Justice Barnabas Fung revealed a strong early voter turnout as people flocked to the polls for the District Council Ordinary Election.

He explained that as of 10.30am, a total of 720,455 electors had turned out to cast votes, bringing the accumulative turnout rate to 17.43%.

“Compared with the 2015 District Council Ordinary Election, the voter turnout rate then was 6.79%.”

The three districts with the highest turnout rate are Kowloon City at 19.06%, Tai Po at 18.88% and Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan are tied for third at 18.64%.

Mr Fung encouraged all electors to exercise their civic rights and fulfil their civil responsibilities by going to the polls today.

He also reminded them to bring their original identity documents when voting.

After visiting a polling station at a Hung Hom primary school this morning, Mr Fung appealed for patience among electors.

“Queues have been formed in a number of polling stations this morning, because electors cast their votes at approximately the same time.

“We appealed to electors to wait patiently and orderly. Polling staff will serve electors as soon as possible.”

A total of 1,090 candidates are running for 452 seats today.

More than 610 ordinary polling stations and 23 dedicated polling stations are open from 7.30am to 10.30pm for over 4.13 million registered electors to cast their votes.

Hourly voter turnouts and election results will be available on the election website.

A hotline for election enquiries 2891 1001 will be in service until 11pm.