CE urges electors to vote

Chief Executive Carrie Lam cast her vote early in the District Council Ordinary Election and called on other electors to go to the polls too.

Speaking to reporters at the Robinson Road polling station this morning, Mrs Lam said: “I appeal to all registered voters in Hong Kong to come out to cast your vote, to select your preferred candidate to represent your interests in the next term of the District Councils, which will start on January 1, 2020.”

She also stated that the Government will continue to fully support the work of District Councils.

“District Councils are a very important partner of the Hong Kong SAR Government in addressing district affairs, in promoting district interests and also in undertaking many district-based projects.

“I hereby pledge that the Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to fully support the work of the District Councils, provide more resources, and listen more attentively to the views and opinions expressed by the District Council members on behalf of the local population.”