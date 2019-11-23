Police make appeal on PolyU

Police today appealed to all those staying on the Polytechnic University campus to leave peacefully, and pledged to bring offenders to justice in a fair manner.

Police issued the statement in response to the situation on the university's campus.

The force said it has all along emphasised the two fundamental principles of peaceful resolution and flexibility in dealing with the situation.

Police explained that some of those remaining on campus are underage and reiterated that it will arrange an appropriate adult to escort those under 18 off campus.

The statement pointed out that all minors leaving the campus must have their personal particulars registered and be photographed.

While they will not be arrested at the scene, Police reserve the right to pursue future legal action.

Over the past few days, Police actively sought solutions by conversing with different sectors of society, including university staff, principals, social workers, lawyers, Legislative Councillors, religious leaders and clinical psychologists.

Police reiterated that a peaceful resolution is always its aim when solving conflicts.