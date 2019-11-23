HK shines at ICT awards

Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam (third right) attends the Hong Kong Reception for the 19th Asia Pacific Information & Communications Technology Alliance Awards.

Hong Kong bagged six Winner and 10 Merit awards at the 19th Asia Pacific Information & Communications Technology Alliance Awards, topping the 15 competing member economies.

Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam led the Hong Kong delegation.

The 60-strong team competed in the contest held in Ha Long, Vietnam, last week.

The annual event is a valuable platform for Information & Communications Technology (ICT) talent in the Asia Pacific region to exchange ideas and forge new partnerships.

This year, 16 projects from Hong Kong won among 324 entries.

The six Winner Awards went to projects on media and entertainment, health and wellbeing, education, big data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Two were given to the Hong Kong Observatory project on rain detection and safeguarding the community against hazardous weather.

Of the 10 Merit Awards, seven went to projects led by the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, City University, Christian Alliance SW Chan Memorial College, Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School and Heung To Secondary School (Tseung Kwan O).

“We are proud of the accomplishment of the delegation, particularly the dedication and innovative ideas demonstrated by our ICT professionals and students.

“The Hong Kong delegation has been yielding good results in the event. It is not only a recognition for the Government’s protracted backings to widening and nourishing local innovation and technology talent pool but also a very encouraging indicator for our booming I&T ecosystem,” said Mr Lam.

To help non-governmental organisations (NGOs) extend their reach and students to move beyond their local boundary, the Government sponsored 17 students from one secondary school and two universities as well as representatives from two NGOs to take part in the event.

The Hong Kong delegation also showcased their insights, innovative ideas and solutions to representatives from other participating economies at the Hong Kong Reception for the awards on November 21.