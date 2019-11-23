Original ID required for voting

Electors are reminded to bring their original identification documents when casting their votes for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election tomorrow.

The Registration & Electoral Office said electors must bring their original Hong Kong identity card or other specified alternative documents to designated polling stations to collect their ballot papers and cast their votes.

Electors must use the chop provided by the polling station to stamp the ballot paper with a “tick” in the circle opposite the chosen candidate’s name, and fold the ballot paper inward in half before placing it in the ballot box.

More than 610 ordinary polling stations and 23 dedicated polling stations will be open on polling day.

The ordinary polling stations and three dedicated polling stations set up at police stations will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

For security reasons, the 20 dedicated polling stations set up at penal institutions will be open from 9am to 4pm.

The office also reminded the public that according to the law, the polling stations are restricted areas accessible only by electors and authorised persons.

Unauthorised people are strictly prohibited from using mobile phones or any other device for electronic communication, taking photographs, filming, and making video or audio recordings at polling stations.

A no-canvassing zone and no-staying zone will be designated outside each polling station to ensure electors can gain access without interference.

The office stressed it is an offence to disturb others, disrupt the poll or misbehave at polling stations, no-canvassing zones, no-staying zones, counting stations or related areas. Offenders are liable to a fine of $5,000 and three months’ imprisonment.

Enquiries about the election can be made using the election hotline at 2891 1001, which will operate from 7am to 11pm tomorrow.

A complaints hotline 2827 7251 will also be in service from 7.30am to 11pm to handle complaints about breaches of electoral rules or guidelines.

Once the poll closes, most ordinary polling stations will be converted into counting stations for vote counting.

The counting stations will be open to the public once the conversion has been completed. Citizens can watch the counting process at designated areas inside the counting stations.