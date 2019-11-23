Tunnel repairs in full swing

Repair work on the Cross-Harbour Tunnel is in full swing as the Government strives to re-open it by the end of next week.

Speaking to reporters today after attending a radio programme, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung confirmed that 380 government staff and contract staff were mobilised and began making repairs on Friday.

“Throughout the whole of yesterday, they started the repair work in order to make sure the tunnel can be re-opened as soon as possible.”

Mr Cheung explained that the Government is doing its best to re-open the tunnel by the end of November.

“Our target is to strive to open it by the end of next week, but much depends on the progress of the repair works.

“By next Monday afternoon, we should have a very good grasp on the exact opening time.”