1 more polling station relocated

The polling station at Lingnan University's Simon & Eleanor Kwok Building for the District Council Ordinary Election has to be relocated after risk assessment, the Registration & Electoral Office announced today.

The new location will be Hing Tak School covered playground, 1 Hing Ping Road, Tuen Mun.

SMS messages and emails will be sent to the Fu Tai Constituency electors who have provided mobile numbers or email addresses to the office when they registered as electors.

Notices will also be posted at Fu Tai Estate to notify electors of the changes.

Announcements on the relocation of five polling stations have been made so far.

As the change may bring inconvenience to the electors concerned, the office called for their understanding and encouraged them to exercise their civic rights and fulfil their civil responsibilities by casting their votes on polling day.