Minors won't face immediate arrest

Police Commissioner Tang Ping-keung today pledged that those under 18 years old who leave the Polytechnic University campus will not be arrested on the spot.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Mr Tang said Police wish to end the incident at the university by peaceful means.

He urged people remaining at the campus to come out.

“This is a police promise that for those under 18 years of age, we will not arrest them on the spot. And for all other people, when they come out, we will deal with them as usual and we will deal with them impartially.”

Mr Tang also refuted media reports suggesting Police were imposing travel restrictions on those under 18 years of age.

“Regarding your mentioning about people leaving Polytechnic University not being allowed to leave Hong Kong, this is a wrong message as quoted by some of the media today.

“For those under 18 years of age, for those who come out, we will not make any arrests on the spot and they are free to leave Hong Kong.”