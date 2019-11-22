Safe polling assured

Police Commissioner Tang Ping-keung today said Police will deploy adequate manpower to ensure electors can cast their votes safely for the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election this Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Tang said: “I think the whole point is to ensure the safety of the polling stations and ensure that those who want to vote can safely, without any interference, go and vote. And in fact, with a police presence, citizens will feel safe to go and vote.”

The police chief also made an appeal for a violence-free polling day.

“Violence may deter people from voting, but by having sufficient police presence, we are there to ensure the safety of the voters, so, we are there to ensure safety. So, that's the reason why I appeal for no violence on that day. If there's any violence, we'll deal with it immediately without any hesitation.”