Rural by-election results announced

The Government gazetted the results of the Rural by-election today.

Two Indigenous Inhabitant Representative candidates and five Resident Representative candidates were elected uncontested.

So Chi-wah and Lau Chi-tung became the Indigenous Inhabitant Representatives of Kau Sai San Tsuen and Uk Cheung.

Wong Kai-wah, Chan Ying-ching, Lai Kwok-wai, Wu Ka-kit and Yang Weiji became Resident Representatives of Ngong Ping, Nam A, Tai Long, Fung Kong Tsuen and Wang Chau Yeung Uk Tsuen.

No valid nomination was received for Resident Representative vacancies for Hoi Pong Street and Pak Sha O.