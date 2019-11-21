Students' improper acts should stop

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today said the Education Bureau supports schools to take appropriate measures to teach students not to carry out improper acts.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Mr Yeung said some students prevented doors from closing at Mass Transit Railway stations yesterday.

“These are actually improper acts, and it may cause danger to the students and also would cause inconvenience to other citizens in society.”

He noted that some schools took action against these students.

“What the school has done is very proper in teaching the students to not do this improper act in future, and the Education Bureau supports the schools in taking these actions.”

Regarding hygiene concerns at some schools that may be affected by the use of tear gas, Mr Yeung suggested that schools should follow the Centre for Health Protection’s advice on how to clean the school environment.

“In case schools have difficulties or have resource difficulties, they can always contact the Education Bureau for assistance and we are happy to consider each case on a case-by-case basis,” he added.