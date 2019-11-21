US bill interferes in HK affairs

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today said the Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act blatantly interferes in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Speaking to reporters in the afternoon, Mr Cheung said the act is unwarranted and unnecessary.

“The Government’s position is pretty clear: it’s a blatant act of interference in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

“And also, it’s in nobody’s interest to enact it because it also hurts American interests in Hong Kong, not only Hong Kong itself, because the United States has a huge stake in Hong Kong, enjoying over the last 10 years a huge surplus.

"They are a major beneficiary of Hong Kong’s economy, so I hope that common sense will prevail at the end of the day.”