Mainland-HK trade meeting held

The Mainland & Hong Kong Economic & Trade Co-operation Committee today held its second meeting in Hong Kong to review the work that was started after its first meeting and explore the way forward for economic and trade collaboration.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan and Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

It covered the amendments and implementation of the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement.

Members also discussed other issues including advancing Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative, jointly promoting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, supporting Hong Kong in regional economic co-operation and strengthening bilateral trade and economic exchanges.

Mr Chan said trade and economic ties between the Mainland and Hong Kong have been on the rise since the Mainland's reform and opening up, adding the committee is one the most important platforms for promoting bilateral co-operation in this area.

“We will continue to make good use of this platform to foster closer economic and trade co-operation with the Mainland," he added.

The committee’s Mainland & Hong Kong Belt & Road Task Group, co-chaired by Mr Wang and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, also held its meeting today.

The task group agreed to further promote trade and economic co-operation under the Belt & Road Initiative, including exploring and implementing possible policy measures, and trying out measures to facilitate business matching and collaboration between Hong Kong enterprises and selected Mainland overseas Economic & Trade Co-operation Zones.

Both sides also agreed to support and participate in the Belt & Road Joint Conference Policy Exchanges & Capacity Building Programme, and roll out collaboration on capacity building and human resources development.

Missions to Belt & Road-related countries and regions, comprising Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises and professionals, will continue to be organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Commerce to encourage "going global" en bloc.

The Mainland authorities will also support Hong Kong in staging the fifth Belt & Road Summit in September 2020 and other business matching and information sharing activities as well as project partnerships.

Mr Yau said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches great importance to the pursuit of the Belt & Road Initiative.

“As set out by the Chief Executive in her Policy Address delivered last month, the Government will capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the initiative to create new growth areas for Hong Kong's economy and open up more markets for its enterprises and professional services.”

Hong Kong enterprises will be supported to set up businesses in the Mainland's overseas Economic & Trade Co-operation Zones, Mr Yau said, adding he was confident that the Belt & Road efforts will bear fruit with the support of the Central Authorities and the Ministry of Commerce.