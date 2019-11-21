ID card replacement period set

The third cycle of the city-wide identity card replacement exercise will start on February 18 next year, the Immigration Department announced today.

Hong Kong residents born in 1960 or 1961 should apply for new smart identity cards at Smart Identity Card Replacement Centres from February 18 to April 20, 2020.

Those born in 1962 or 1963 are invited to replace their cards between April 21 and June 24, 2020.

They will be followed by those born in 1970, 1971 or 1972 who should replace their cards from June 26 to September 16 and those born in 1973 or 1974 from September 17 to November 13.

People born in 1975 and 1976 will be able to replace their cards from November 14 next year to January 8, 2021.

The department reminded eligible applicants of the second cycle who have not replaced their cards to do so as early as possible.

People can make bookings online, on the department’s mobile app or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 2121 1234.

From the third cycle onwards, the department will implement a new facilitation measure for the disabled.

An eligible applicant can bring along up to two people with disabilities, in addition to bringing along up to two seniors aged 65 or above, to replace their identity cards together.

