Ballot paper rumours clarified

The Registration & Electoral Office today stressed that electors would not be able to collect ballot papers by only producing the memo of lost property issued by Police.

The office made the statement to clarify online rumours about impersonators applying for ballot papers in the name of another person with the memo, a document evidencing a report to Police about the loss of a person's identity document.

The office said that electors must carry the original of their Hong Kong identity cards to collect ballot papers on the polling day of the District Council Ordinary Election on November 24.

If an elector loses their identity card, a memo of lost property along with the original of their valid passport or similar travel document showing their name and photograph can be used to collect ballot papers.

The office noted that the information contained in the memo, including the name and identity card number of an elector, can be used to cross-check the information on the passport or similar travel document and the relevant entry in the final register.

Polling staff will also check an elector's identity with the photograph on their passport or similar travel document before issuing ballot papers, it added.