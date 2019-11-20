Traffic blockages may affect election

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today warned that traffic disruptions could adversely impact the District Council Ordinary Election and urged protesters not to affect people’s right to vote.

Speaking to reporters in the evening, Mr Nip said the Government is committed to conducting the polling on November 24.

“We do not want to see the postponement or adjournment of the polling unless absolutely necessary. So, we are doing everything we can and making the necessary contingency planning and arrangements to achieve this objective.”

He said traffic blockages could affect the smooth conduct of the polling.

“What happened this morning - on the traffic disruptions and blocking the doors and making delays in the MTR or on roads, causing delays and inconvenience to people who are going to work or going to school - if that happens on polling day, that might affect the opening of the polling stations on time, that would have a material impact on the smooth conduct of the polling.

“I appeal to the public, especially those protesters, when you express your views and opinions, please do not affect the rights of other people. I think we should air our views and opinions in a way that will not affect other people’s rights.”

The first meeting of the Crisis Management Committee, chaired by Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman Barnabas Fung, was also held to prepare for the election.

At the meeting, Mr Fung pointed out that there have been successive protests, confrontations and violent incidents in society recently, presenting an unprecedented challenge to the election’s preparatory work.

The commission is working with different bureaus and departments to closely monitor the situation and has drawn up security and crisis management plans to deal with unforeseeable circumstances that may arise during the election.

Mr Fung said the committee will closely monitor the situation on the polling day and handle situations in which the election is affected by riots, open violence or danger to public health or safety.