PolyU protesters urged to surrender

Secretary for Security John Lee today urged those remaining at the Polytechnic University campus to come out and surrender.

Mr Lee told reporters at the Legislative Council this morning that around 900 people have surrendered so far.

“For those who still have not made up their mind to come out and surrender, then of course we will continue to persuade them through all sorts of means. I think society’s efforts collectively will help.

“It is important, I think, that the right message is given to them that whatever their self-proclaimed purpose is, if their acts contravene the law, then everybody has to take up their responsibility.”

Mr Lee added that this message must be spread, as it is important for Hong Kong to continue as a law-abiding city.

He also stressed that Police will conduct a thorough investigation of each person that comes out of the university campus, adding that the rule of law will ensure that everybody will be dealt with justly.