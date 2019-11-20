Gov't regrets passage of US bill

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government expressed deep regret over the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights & Democracy Act and another act on Hong Kong by the Senate of the US Congress.

In a statement issued today, the Hong Kong SAR Government said the acts are unnecessary and unwarranted, adding that they will harm the relations and common interests between Hong Kong and the US.

The statement pointed out that since the return to the Motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

It said the “one country, two systems” principle has been fully and successfully implemented and the SAR Government will continue to execute the principle resolutely in accordance with the Basic Law.

“Safeguarding human rights and freedoms is a constitutional duty of the SAR Government. Article 4 of the Basic Law stipulates that the HKSAR shall safeguard the rights and freedoms of the residents of the HKSAR and of other persons in the region in accordance with the law.

“Human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation, in addition to the Basic Law. Also, the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights as applied to Hong Kong shall remain in force.

“The SAR Government attaches great importance to human rights and freedoms and is determined to safeguard them.”

Regarding the Fugitive Offenders & Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019, the statement explained that the Chief Executive announced on June 15 that the bill was suspended and later made it clear that all legislative work had come to a complete halt.

The Chief Executive further announced on September 4 that the SAR Government would formally withdraw the bill and the Secretary for Security withdrew the bill at the Legislative Council meeting on October 23.

The statement noted that since early June, there have been over 700 public demonstrations, processions and public meetings staged in Hong Kong. Many of them have eventually turned into violent illegal activities.

It said Police, in response, have been exercising restraint and carried out enforcement actions in strict accordance with the law.

“Police have the statutory duty to maintain public safety and public order. Whenever unlawful assemblies or violent action occurs, Police have to take appropriate actions to protect the life and property of the general public, bring offenders to justice and restore social peace.”

On trade control, the statement revealed that Hong Kong has in place a stringent regime which has all along been recognised internationally.

“Under the Basic Law, Hong Kong is a separate customs territory. We will as always implement comprehensive control on import, export and re-export of strategic commodities in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong and international control lists, as well as carry out rigorous enforcement.

“Concerning constitutional development, universal suffrage of ‘one person, one vote’ for selecting the Chief Executive and electing all members of the Legislative Council is enshrined as an ultimate aim in the Basic Law.

“To achieve this aim, the community needs to engage in dialogues, premised on the legal basis and under a peaceful atmosphere with mutual trust, with a view to narrowing differences and attaining a consensus agreeable to all sides.”

The statement added that the SAR Government will assess the situation carefully and take forward constitutional development in accordance with the Basic Law and the relevant interpretation and decisions of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

“Hong Kong's unique status was conferred upon by the Basic Law, but not unilaterally granted by any country. The unique status of Hong Kong has all along been widely recognised and respected by the international community.

“Hong Kong's economic and trade status is also the same as that of other members of the World Trade Organization. Hong Kong has therefore established mutually beneficial co-operative relationships with various trade partners in the world including the US.”

The statement indicated that over the past decade, the US has earned the largest worldwide bilateral trade surplus with Hong Kong amongst her trade partners in the world, at over US$33 billion last year.

It also conveyed that there are 1,344 US companies in Hong Kong, of which 278 are regional headquarters.

"At the same time, about 85,000 US citizens live in Hong Kong. Any unilateral change of US economic and trade policy towards Hong Kong will create negative impact on the relations between the two sides as well as US' own interests."

The SAR Government reiterated that foreign legislatures should not interfere in any form in the city’s internal affairs.