Food safety advice issued

The Centre for Food Safety today issued advice to the public on contaminants and food safety.

The advice was published in view of concerns that some of the food sold in the market may be contaminated by tear gas or other substances.

The centre said said that food should always be properly stored in a suitable place to reduce the risk of food contamination.

In an indoor environment when tear gas is being released nearby, the centre said all doors and windows should be closed and that air-conditioning should be turned off.

Gaps in windows and doors should be sealed with wet towels to reduce the chance of contamination indoors, it said.

The centre advised checking whether the packaging of food is intact after such incidents.

Food showing any abnormality should not be consumed, it added.

Click here for more information.