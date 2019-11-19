Belt-Road session held

The Belt & Road: Hong Kong-IN Sharing Session on Financial Services & Business Growth is held in Hong Kong.

The Belt & Road: Hong Kong-IN Sharing Session on Financial Services & Business Growth was held in Hong Kong today.

The session was organised by the Commerce & Economic Development Bureau, the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council and the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association.

At the session, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said that Hong Kong opens diverse financing channels with lower financing costs in support of Belt & Road infrastructure projects.

With its ability to establish pioneer financial infrastructure that connects itself with the Mainland and the rest of the world, the city is well positioned to meet the diverse capital needs of the Belt & Road Initiative, he said.

Mr Yau also pointed out that Hong Kong is striving to develop as the green finance centre of Asia, providing capital for sustainable Belt & Road projects as well as establishing firm foundations in green finance certification and regulation.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will continue to strengthen its work in taking forward the Belt & Road Initiative, Mr Yau added.

About 200 representatives from state-owned, Mainland and Hong Kong enterprises as well as local professionals and chambers of commerce attended the sharing session.