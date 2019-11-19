Peaceful resolution at PolyU sought

Police are looking to resolve the situation at Polytechnic University peacefully.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen made the statement at a press conference today.

He said: “Regarding the standstill in Polytechnic University, Police have been searching for a peaceful resolution.

“We understand public concern about the welfare of those rioters, so we have actively engaged other government departments and stakeholders for a joint effort to bring out the rioters.”

Mr Kwok said Police arranged 60 secondary school principals, 15 teachers and 10 Social Welfare Department staff to enter the campus to render assistance. The force also proactively liaised with the university management and managed to persuade 47 teaching staff to come out of the campus.

Additionally, Red Cross volunteers and qualified first aiders were arranged by Police to enter the campus to render first aid to rioters. Around 20 injured rioters were treated and some of them were sent to hospitals for treatment.

Mr Kwok also said that the management of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) reported the theft of dangerous chemicals from their laboratory.

He said police officers yesterday entered the campus to gather evidence and dispose of dangerous goods with the assistance of university staff.

“Over 3,900 petrol bombs were seized, which is the highest number recorded in one single location. I’m saddened to report that the CUHK has become a manufacturing base for petrol bombs.

“The dangerous chemicals stolen include in total 100 litres of chemicals, such as concentrated acid. These are raw ingredients for making petrol bombs. They are highly corrosive and toxic.

“We appeal to students to mind their own safety and not come into contact with those dangerous items if they find them on campus or any public place.”

Mr Kwok added that Police used 1,458 tear gas rounds, 1,391 rubber bullets, 325 bean bag rounds and 265 sponge grenades on November 18.