Contingency plans for election set

The Electoral Affairs Commission is devoting all efforts to prepare for the District Council Ordinary Election and to form contingency plans for possible incidents, commission chairman Barnabas Fung said today.

Mr Fung said four polling stations were relocated after risk assessment.

These stations are Sassoon Road Assembly Hall in Pok Fu Lam, Hong Kong Community College in Hung Hom, the Education University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Primary School in Tai Po and the John Fulton Centre at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin.

Affected electors are reminded to pay attention to the new poll card to be sent by the Registration & Electoral Office indicating the change of polling station.

Mr Fung said: “The District Council Ordinary Election held every four years is a very important platform for over 4.13 million registered electors in Hong Kong to exercise their civil rights to elect their representatives.

“We are devoting all efforts to prepare for the election and formulate contingency plans for possible incidents.”

In view of the current situation in Hong Kong, Mr Fung said that the Crisis Management Committee will assist the commission to closely monitor the situation on the polling day and consider implementing measures if necessary.

Returning Officers will also enlarge the No Canvassing Zones of polling stations to offer a greater buffer for voters entering the stations.

Security at polling stations will be enhanced and Fire Services Department quick response teams will be formed to quickly tackle fires at polling stations.

Speaking to the media in the afternoon during a visit to a mock polling station at Leighton Hill Community Hall, Mr Fung said: “If there are incidents of open violence directly impinging on the safety of voting in a particular constituency, then the commission has the power to postpone the conduct of the poll and/or counting.

“If the matter can be resolved within one and a half hours, we will use our best endeavours to have the poll or count resumed within the polling day of November 24. If not, if a longer time is needed, then we would postpone to the seventh day afterwards, which is December 1."