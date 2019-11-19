Primary, secondary classes resume

The Education Bureau today announced that classes of primary, secondary and some special schools will resume tomorrow.

For kindergartens, schools for children with physical disability and schools for children with intellectual disability, classes will remain suspended until November 24.

The bureau reminded students and parents to plan their journey in advance and pay attention to traffic news and relevant announcements tomorrow morning, as some roads and public transport services have not fully resumed.

Schools are advised to adopt contingency measures and exercise flexibility in handling individual students' lateness or absence due to traffic problems.

If individual schools affected by recent incidents need more time to prepare for class resumption, they may work out school-based contingency measures and notify parents as soon as possible.

If such schools are under special situations, they may contact the bureau and appropriate support will be provided.

The bureau again urged students to return home as soon as possible and not to wander in the streets after school, adding that they should stay away from danger and must not participate in unlawful activities.