New Police chief appointed

New Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung takes up the new appointment on November 19.

The Central People's Government has approved the appointment of Tang Ping-keung as Commissioner of Police on the recommendation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Mr Tang took up the new appointment today when Stephen Lo proceeded on pre-retirement leave after 35 years' service.

Meanwhile, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Siu Chak-yee succeeds Mr Tang as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The Chief Executive said Mr Tang has served in the force for over 30 years and has extensive experience in criminal investigation, international liaison as well as operational command.

“He has distinguished performance and possesses proven leadership skills. I am confident that he will lead the Police Force in meeting the challenges ahead," she said.

Mrs Lam also thanked Mr Lo for his contribution to Hong Kong and wished him a happy retirement.

Speaking to the media this morning, Mr Tang said he understood some people in the community have different views about police enforcement.

“But you have to understand that as a law enforcement agency, we have to enforce the law, we have to maintain the law and order in Hong Kong.

“There is a massive scale of breaking the laws in Hong Kong. There is a certain sector of the community that condemns those illegal activities."

He added that the force realises there is a lot of fake news circulating that may undermine its credibility.

“So what we are trying to do is, first of all, for any false accusations, we have to rebut those false accusations.

“We have to let the community know that the purpose of our action is only to maintain law and order, so as to dispel any misunderstandings about police action.”