Singapore visa rumour clarified
November 18, 2019
Regarding an online rumour claiming that the Singapore Government has cancelled visa-free access for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders, the Consulate General of Singapore in Hong Kong today clarified that Hong Kong SAR passport holders do not need a visa to enter Singapore.
The Immigration Department also stressed that such a rumour is totally unfounded and Singapore's visa-free policy for Hong Kong SAR passport holders remains unchanged.