Fake first aiders a concern

Only the Fire Services Department can administer first aid to those in need.

Police Kowloon West Regional Commander Cheuk Hau-yip made the remarks at a press conference today, after revealing that some of those arrested at Polytechnic University yesterday were dressed as, and claimed to be, first aiders.

Mr Yip said: “First of all, we have no way to identify who is a first aider and how to qualify individuals as a first aider. In our practice, only the Fire Services Department are qualified first aiders, so they will provide the best medical treatment to anyone in need.

“Among those dressed like a first aider and claim to be a first aider, we found 12 of them have no relevant qualifications and they are neither the employees of any medical nor treatment centres. In that sense, I am very worried about the standard of medical treatment they applied to any person in need.”

He added that a temporary first aid treatment centre near the university can provide medical treatment to anyone who needs it.

“With the assistance of the Fire Services Department, we have already set up a temporary first aid treatment centre at the Tsim Sha Tsui ambulance depot which is in close proximity of Polytechnic University. If anyone within the campus considers they are in need of medical treatment, please come out. We will facilitate.”