No storming of campus: Police

Police today said they did not storm the Polytechnic University campus.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Kwok Ka-chuen said: “We must also clarify we never stormed the Polytechnic University campus.

“In contrast, those masked mobs gathered on Cheong Wan Road Bridge and hurled petrol bombs at our police officers. These necessitated police dispersal and arrest operations.”

Mr Kwok noted individual officers made arrests near the entrance of the campus, but had retreated to their track line outside the campus afterwards.

“We must stress that we have always been looking for a peaceful resolution to the violent incidents.

“As long as these masked rioters give up their weapons, drop their weapons, follow police instructions and shoulder their legal responsibility, Police have no reason to use force.”