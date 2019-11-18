Unemployment rises to 3.1%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in the period between August and October, up from 2.9% for the July-September period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate also rose to 1.2% from 1% in the July-September period.

Total employment dropped by 11,600 to 3,843,800 and the labour force decreased by 6,400 to 3,969,300.

There were 125,400 unemployed and 45,900 underemployed people, an increase of 5,100 and 4,400 from the July-September period.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the labour market eased further as economic conditions continued to worsen.

In particular, the unemployment rate for those working in food and beverage service activities climbed to 6.1%, the highest in more than six years.

"The unemployment rate will be under increasing upward pressure as local social incidents involving intensifying violence continue to take a heavy toll on the economy. The Government will monitor the developments closely," Dr Law added.