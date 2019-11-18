4m election poll cards sent

The 2019 District Council Ordinary Election will be held on November 24. The Registration & Electoral Office has mailed poll cards to 4.13 million registered electors to inform them of where they should cast their votes on polling day.

The office said some of the polling stations used in previous elections were not available, so it needed to identify other venues for polling stations. As such, some electors need to vote in polling stations different from those in previous elections.

Electors are reminded to open and read mail from the office carefully, and to go to the designated polling station as they can only cast their votes at the polling station specified on their poll card.

Electors can log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System for information, or call the election hotline on 2891 1001 if they have not yet received their poll card.

The office also reminds electors to bring their identity document to the designated polling station to cast their votes.

More than 610 ordinary polling stations and 23 dedicated polling stations will be open on polling day. The ordinary polling stations and the three dedicated polling stations set up at police stations will be open from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

For security reasons, polling hours at the 20 dedicated polling stations set up in penal institutions will be from 9am to 4pm.