Nov 19 classes suspended

The Education Bureau today announced that all classes of kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will remain suspended tomorrow.

The bureau explained there are still unstable factors affecting the roads and traffic conditions and more time should be given for schools to make good preparation for class resumption.

Based on the current situation, primary, secondary and some special schools are expected to resume classes on Wednesday. The bureau reminded the public to pay attention to further announcements.

Classes for kindergartens, schools for children with physical disability and schools for children with intellectual disability will remain suspended until Sunday.

The bureau added that during the suspension, schools must remain open and staff should return to school under safe and feasible conditions to look after students who have arrived at school.

They should also keep in contact with parents and allow students to return home only under safe conditions.

Parents whose children have been offered a Primary One place were originally required to register with the school they applied to on Wednesday or Thursday during school hours. In view of the recent social situation, the registration period will be extended to Friday, or November 20 to 22.

Parents who cannot register within this period due to matters of grave importance or traffic conditions should notify the school in advance to make alternative arrangements. Otherwise, they will be deemed to have given up their discretionary places.

The bureau again reminded schools to prepare for class resumption, work out contingency measures for class arrangements in case of emergencies and notify parents as soon as possible.

It also urged students to stay away from danger and not to participate in unlawful activities.